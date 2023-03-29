On April 1, Tennessee Tech University’s Appalachian Center for Craft will be hosting its annual Celebration of Craft at the Smithville campus from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
This free event is open to the public and will include live music, demonstrations, kids' crafts, food trucks, a gallery sale, and a silent auction. The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Craft Center’s outreach programs such as The Focus on Fine Craft Workshop program for high school students.
Live crafting demonstrations will be held throughout the day and narrated by artisans in the various studios. Kids' tables will offer free crafts such as wet felting, shrinky dinks, paper flowers, and cardboard weaving, run by the School of Art, Craft and Design’s art education students.
Music entertainment will be provided by Spoonful, a blues and classic rock group, and a performance by the Global Educational Center.
The Craft Center’s Gallery will have a 25% discount on all handmade items, both in-person and online.
Food trucks will be available on site from Helen’s Restaurant, Whitt’s Barbecue, Country Boy Gourmet Kettle Corn, Lazy Cow, and Scott’s Totts.
For more information, visit https://www.tntech.edu/fine-arts/craftcenter/celebration.php.