Celebrating the Poetry of Ariel Francisco: Writers@Work at Chattanooga State

Renowned poet Ariel Francisco will be joining their Writers@Work program at Chattanooga State, from April 4-6. Students and the public will have the rare opportunity to explore his latest poetry collection, A Sinking Ship Is Still a Ship, and gain insight into his creative process.
Ariel Francisco, a native of the Bronx to Dominican and Guatemalan parents, is an Assistant Professor at Louisiana State University. His work has been featured in prestigious publications such as The New Yorker and The Academy of American Poets Poem-a-Day. His most recent collection has received rave reviews from Booklist and acclaimed poet Richard Blanco.
The Writers@Work program is part of the Humanities Department at Chattanooga State and is dedicated to exploring and celebrating the work of Southern authors. Each year, a Southern author is featured whose work is incorporated into the curriculum of the Composition Two course. Past participants have included Terry Kay, Jill McCorkle, Ron Rash, Rick Bragg, and Chattanooga's own Ishmael Reed.
Visit the Writers@Work website for more information on the program and to find out how to attend: https://www.chattbigread.com/