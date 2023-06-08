It was a great week in the Tennessee Valley.
If you are looking to go-out to eat this is the week to do it.
So, it's time to celebrate the the good!
Congratulations to the restaurants and estanblishments with perfect inspections.
In Georgia, congratulations to Mango Sushi Bar and Grille in Fort Oglethorpe, On the Rocks in Rising Fawn, Los Faroles Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth and Camp Lookout in Rising Fawn on your perfect scores.
In Tennessee, congratulations to The Sweet Shave Ice Company in Soddy Daisy, Davis Wayne's in Ooltewah, Massey's Kitchen Lounge in Lookout Mountain, JJ Fish and Chicken in Chattanooga and Fully Involved Bistro in Harrison on your perfect scores.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Be Caffeinated (Mobile) 14 W Kent Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 El Agave Mexican Grill and Cuisine 531 Signal Mountain Road Suite 165 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chambliss Center for Children 315 Gillespie Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sweet Angel Cakes 6331 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taqueria Viajero (Mobile) 2335 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 JJ Fish and Chicken 4511 TN-58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the W 329 Broomsedge Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baskin Robbins 4767 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Westin Hotel Pool 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 82 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Island Cove Marina 6701 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Irwin Swim Club 738 Julian Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ink Mxr 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ascent at Signal Mountain 936 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jamaican Jerk Shack 6940 Lee Highway Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 The Guild Townhomes 2011 Miramar Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Granite Heights Apartments 1400 Chamberlain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Learning Center @ First Cumberland 1505 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sunshine House Learning Academy (Food) 2211 Appling Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Cumberland Youth Foundation 1505 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Massey’s Kitchen 826 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, TN
- 99 O’Charley’s #226 2340 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Southern Star 1300 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Portobello’s 4976 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Slim & Husky’s Chattanooga MLK 401 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Silverdale Detention Center – Aramark 7609 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Forge Gallery 3069 S Broad Street Suites 7G & 7H Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Brow 3800 St. Elmo Avenue Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Beautyology 9325 Apison Pike Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Latin Hibachi Grill and Steakhouse (Mobile) 2701 E 47th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Cumberland Youth Foundation 1505 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 University Pizza & Deli 430 Vine Street Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Sonic SRI #4858 4407 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Sweet Treats Ice Cream and Milkshakes 5425 TN-153 Suite 185 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Southern Star 1300 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mitch’s 2555 Harrison Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Waffle House #387 2024 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Fresh & Smooth Mobile 609 Stimpson Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 1885 Grill 3914 St. Elmo Avenue Suite P Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Corporate Dining Concepts (T-Mobile) 6730 Customer Delight Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Boo Coe’s Sports Bar & Grill 2510 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 The Flaming Rooster 1900 Broad Street Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Econo Lodge 150 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hayden Place Pool 298 Acorn Oaks Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Comfort Inn & Suites Indoor Pool 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Engel Park 8060 Slugger Way Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Rosemere HOA 8002 Rosemere Way Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Hidden Creek Apartments 7710 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Reunion HOA 1100 Morris Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Heritage Green Subdivision 811 Julian Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 La Quinta Inn Outdoor Pool 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hidden Creek Apartments 7710 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Stockyard HOA 1471 Stockyard Place Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Melody’s Southern Style Mobile Unit 3311 Fairmount Pike Signal Mountain, TN
- 95 Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine 1401 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tasty Scoops & Sweets 9447 Bradmore Lane Suite 109 Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches 973 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lois’s Restaurant 3013 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 East Ridge Residence 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Burger King #2657 6404 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Innside Restaurant 800 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mellow Mushroom 2318 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greg’s Sandwich Works 6337 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Evermore Galleries 6910 Shallowford Road Suite 108 C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fonda San Jose Bar 401 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Slim & Husky’s Chattanooga MLK 401 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 One Northshore Condo Pool 200 Manufacturers Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mi Ranchito Mexican Food 1622 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hurricane Creek Rec Area 615 Hurricane Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mellow Mushroom 2318 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Cakemakers, Etc. 4330 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 94 Fat Boy’s 8210 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Subway Memorial #60915 2525 Desales Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Baskin Robbins 6990 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Come Clean Hawaiian Shaved Ice (Happy’s House) Mobile 9157 W Minister Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 El Agave Mexican Grill and Cuisine 531 Signal Mountain Road Suite 165 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Plant Power Café & Juice Bar 6215 Lee Highway Suite 137F Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fully Involved Bistro (Mobile) 7203 Sims Road Harrison, TN
- 99 El Meson 2204 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Miss Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs LLC 5600 Brainerd Road FC4 Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Common Table 3413 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Baskin Robbins 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 301 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Blooming Pot 1315 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Redstone Estates LLC 6653 Palms Court Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hour Place 979 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 China Cafeteria 511 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Davis Wayne’s 9454 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 89 Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market Street Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 All Goods 2420 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendy’s 9363 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 The Sweet Shave Ice Company 8352 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 90 Chef Lin Buffet 5084 South Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Hummus Bowl 3931 St Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tacos El Cunao 5813 Lee Highway Suite 4 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chubby’s BBQ 2801 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Subway Memorial #60915 2525 Desales Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 100 Hibachi & Sushi 5513 TN-153 Suite 117 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
Bradley County
- 92 Mosby Pool 150 Shephard Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 98 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 My Little Diner on 1st 490 1st Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Tacos El Porky 845 Wildwood Avenue SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Beer Thirty at Jake’s Place 2330 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cherokee Hills Apartment Pool 2020 Bates Pike SE Apartment 802 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 96 Aubrey’s 275 Ocoee Crossing Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Ramp Kitchen 410 Urbane Road NE Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lost Boys Tattoo Co. 2501 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Off the Cart 2049 Wynwood Drive Apartment 2 Cleveland, TN
- 96 Cleveland Vintage Pool 2388 Villa Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Forest Grove Apartment Pool 2350 Blackburn Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Gingerbread Home Kitchen 712 Ramsey Bridge Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Sno-Biz Springplace Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 The Press 168B 1st Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 77 Aubrey’s 275 Ocoee Crossing Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 84 YMCA Outdoor Pool 220 Urbane Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 97 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 78 Jalisco Restaurante y Carniceria 66 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 1st Baptist Church Kitchen 1275 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Shane’s Rib Shack 4484 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Pupuseria y Taqueria Sion Mobile Unit 4696 Meadow Avenue SW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Tinsley Park Pool Kenneth Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Days Inn Breakfast 2550 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Mango Sushi Bar and Grille 98 Battlefield Station Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 The Big Biscuit Barn 1389 LaFayette Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 3561 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 Chattanooga Subway LLC (KOA Blvd.) 34 KOA Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 100 Pizza Hut (Alabama Hwy.) #37594 5454 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 On the Rocks 5811 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
- 100 Los Faroles Mexican Restaurant, Inc. 2588 Springplace Smyrna Road Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 97 Walker County Jail 105 S Duke Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Camp Lookout, Inc. 3130 Highway 157 Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Camp Woodmont 381 Moonlight Drive Cloudland, GA
Whitfield County
- 92 Whitfield Extended Stay 2220 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA