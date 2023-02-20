Love Your Pet group shot

Monday is not only for presidents, it's for pets too!

February 20th is National Love Your Pet Day, a day to celebrate the bond between a person and his or her pet.

Winston and friends

Riley Nagel and Cornelia Nicholson's dog Winston has plenty of love to go around. Just ask Assistant News Director Emily Blackwell (left) or reporter Abigail Martin (right).

It's also a day to celebrate the benefits of having a pet.

According to the CDC, there are many health benefits associated with owning a pet.

LaTrice and Flower

LaTrice Currie and her dog Flower hold down the anchor chairs on the Local 3 News set.

For example, dogs require daily walks, and this provides more opportunities for regular exercise outdoors and the chance to socialize.

The CDC says there are numerous mental health benefits to pet ownership as well. The bond between people and their pets can increase fitness, lower stress, and bring happiness to their owners.

Other health benefits include the following:

  • Decreased blood pressure, cholesterol levels, triglyceride levels, and symptoms of PTSD.
  • Better cognitive function in older adults.

Have a picture of you and your pet? Share it with Local 3 News on Facebook, Twitter, or by email and you could see it on TV!

