Celebrate the release of Raise Your Voice series

To celebrate the Raise Your Voice series' release, there will be a free community event on May 20th from 11-2 p.m. at the Downtown branch of the Chattanooga Public Library.
Co-hosted by Arts Build, Rhyme N Chatt, and WTCI-PBS, the event will feature local authors, poets and family activities, including a pop-up poetry workshop, giveaways, screenings, and literacy activities for teens, kids, and caregivers.
A panel of WTCI producers and Rhyme N Chatt authors will also be present to share the importance of reading and writing as a tool for self-expression.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/raise-your-voice-author-and-poet-community-meeting-and-greet-tickets-635117743267 and follow #raiseyourvoicewtci on social media.