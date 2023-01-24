The East Lake Community Center is set to reopen its doors to the public on Sunday, January 29th. The Department of Community Development is inviting the community to join them in celebrating the grand re-opening of the newly renovated facility.
The event will take place from 2pm-4pm and will feature a tour of the facility, as well as refreshments and activities for all ages. The East Lake Community Center is located at 3610 Dodds Avenue and offers a variety of services for the community, including educational programs, recreational activities, and more.
For more information about the event or the East Lake Community Center, please call 423-643-6454 or email communitycenters@chattanooga.gov.