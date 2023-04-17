On April 22-23, 2023, the 4 Bridges Arts Festival (4BAF) will return to the Chattanooga area to showcase the work of 145 visual artists from across the country. Hosted by the Association for Visual Arts (AVA), the event will take place at the First Horizon Pavilion, located at 1826 Reggie White Blvd.
The highly anticipated festival is a juried art show that has been ranked in the top 30 of fine art festivals in the country and offers more than $20,000 in cash awards. It is also an opportunity for artists to interact with the local community and display and sell their work.
Festival weekend begins with the Preview Party on April 21, from 6pm - 10pm EDT. This ticketed social event features select wines, signature cocktails and gourmet hors d'oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased through participating sponsors, patron program, or by purchasing an event ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-bridges-arts-festival-preview-party-2023-tickets-541779817017.
The festival itself opens on April 22, running from 10am - 5pm each day. Entry is $5 and can be purchased at the gate, while students and children under 18 get in free.
The 4 Bridges Arts Festival has earned a reputation as one of the most important events in the Chattanooga area, promoting the visual arts and creating an atmosphere for professional development for local and national artists.