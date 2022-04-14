4th annual Eco-Field Day
Celebrate the 4th annual Eco-Field Day with green|spaces!
 
Enjoy market vendors, food trucks, live music, and more on April 22, 2022 in Miller Mark. 
 
Field Games will begin at 9 a.m. 
 
Eco-Challenges for Corporate Teams (or individuals!) of 3-5 people. 
 
 
Games will end at 12:30 p.m. 
 
green|spaces will hold an Earth Day Celebration open to the public from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

