featured
Celebrate the 4th annual Eco-Field Day on April 22nd with green|spaces
Celebrate the 4th annual Eco-Field Day with green|spaces!
Enjoy market vendors, food trucks, live music, and more on April 22, 2022 in Miller Mark.
Field Games will begin at 9 a.m.
Eco-Challenges for Corporate Teams (or individuals!) of 3-5 people.
To register | http://www.greenspaceschattanooga.org/registration
Games will end at 12:30 p.m.
green|spaces will hold an Earth Day Celebration open to the public from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Blizzard conditions with 1 to 3 feet of snow and volatile severe storms, including tornadoes, are on tap Tuesday
-
Police: 3 dead in gun range shooting; 40 weapons stolen
-
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins fatally struck by a dump truck on Florida highway, police say
-
UPDATE: FAA investigating helicopter crash near restaurant in Calhoun, Georgia
-
UPDATE: Two men shot on Volkswagen Drive in 'targeted' incident, VW plant beefing up security
-
Northshore opens first golf simulator and bar
-
Why Chick-fil-A workers always say 'my pleasure'
-
Milk and Honey reopens with limited-time Spring inspired flavor
-
Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and actor, has died
-
Local hotel nearly fails inspection after hair was found on mattress