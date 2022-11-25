The Chattery will be hosting its small business Saturday Market, and it's located at 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108 in Chattanooga.
You can shop online, but walking into a store is an experience you can't recreate online.
Places like 'I Go Tokyo' is one of the many businesses you can support this holiday.
Owner of 'I Go Tokyo,' Margaret Amour says small business Saturday encourages shoppers to support Local Business.
"To have people come in see the fun things, enjoy my shop, and then know that they're helping the community- I think it just makes you feel a little bit better," said Margaret Amour.
She says her store brings a little bit of the Japanese culture to the Scenic City.
Amour says getting people inside brick-and-mortar shops allow them a chance to experience the culture in ways that are not possible online.
"Just that little bit of explanation helps. Being able to feel the different textures," she said. "Being able to feel the different textures. To see the different colors, and again I think this is a really fun shop and I think people have a good time coming in."
Over the years, Amour says many businesses in the area saw a drop in foot traffic due to supply chain issues, COVID-19, and inflation.
While, inventory for some items in her shop take longer to arrive, the situation is definitely improving.
"I feel like we've definitely seen a level of companies, and inflation, we're all trying to make ends meet," Amour explained. "So, I think by coming out and supporting a local business in your community can make such an impact."
The small business Saturday market will be open from 10 until 2.
The market is free, and masks are required.