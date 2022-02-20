What better way to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day on Sunday than to take your favorite furry friend out on the town for a long walk, some goodies, or a bite to eat.
Luckily, Chattanooga is full of dog-friendly places.
Here's a quick list for you and your best friend to enjoy together today:
PARKS & PLAY:
- Chattanooga Chew Chew Canine Park
- Play Wash Pint
- Greenway Farms Dog Park
- Red Bank Dog Park
- Soddy Daisy Dog Park
- Bark City Dog Park
- Heritage Park Dog Park (off-leash)
LOCAL PEt STORES:
- NoogaPaws
- Tag Works
- Smiling Dog Enterprises
- Quick Tag
- GourMutts Pet Bakery
- The Pink Paw Shop
- Fish Mania
PET-FRIENDLY RESTURANTS:
- Food Works
- Stir
- Hair of the Dog Pub
- Taco Mamacita
- Milk and Honey
- Universal Joint
For a full list, click here.