Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day with a dog-friendly places around the Tennessee Valley

What better way to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day on Sunday than to take your favorite furry friend out on the town for a long walk, some goodies, or a bite to eat.

Luckily, Chattanooga is full of dog-friendly places.

Here's a quick list for you and your best friend to enjoy together today:

PARKS & PLAY:

  • Chattanooga Chew Chew Canine Park 
  • Play Wash Pint
  • Greenway Farms Dog Park
  • Red Bank Dog Park
  • Soddy Daisy Dog Park
  • Bark City Dog Park
  • Heritage Park Dog Park (off-leash)

LOCAL PEt STORES: 

  • NoogaPaws
  • Tag Works
  • Smiling Dog Enterprises
  • Quick Tag
  • GourMutts Pet Bakery
  • The Pink Paw Shop 
  • Fish Mania

PET-FRIENDLY RESTURANTS: 

  • Food Works
  • Stir
  • Hair of the Dog Pub
  • Taco Mamacita
  • Milk and Honey
  • Universal Joint

For a full list, click here