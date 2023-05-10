Celebrate Mom this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, treat Mom to a day of family fun at the Chattanooga Market.
With plenty of gift ideas, fresh flowers, and local lunch options, you'll find just what your mom wants. Enjoy live performances by Honeybabe and Strange Curry.
- Mother's Day at the Chattanooga Market
- Sunday, May 14th, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
- First Horizon Pavilion 1801 Reggie White Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37408
More information is available at https://chattanoogamarket.com/events/mothers-day-celebration-with-acura-of-chattanooga/.