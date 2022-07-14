Good morning, valley fog has developed over the past hour or so and will continue to increase through about 8am ET and then begin to dwindle. Today will be a mostly sunny day with the greatest amount of clouds over our N Georgia communities. It’ll be hot in the upper 80s to low 90s – 91 in Chattanooga. However, it won’t feel as hot because the humidity will be down today! Enjoy that relief. Tonight will be clear with only a few clouds and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday will be hot in the low 90s with plentiful sunshine and thankfully, the lower humidity will continue. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm chance, especially for areas east of I-75. Highs will be hot in the low 90s with the humidity inching up some. Sunday will have scattered showers/storms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Rain chances will go up a bit on Monday with additional scattered storms and highs in the upper 80s. Daily rain chances for hit or miss storms will continue for the rest of next work-week with hot afternoons around 90 or above.