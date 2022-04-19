This Earth Day, a local non-profit is encouraging people to become waste free and more sustainable.
For the last 15 years, Greenspace has been dedicated to advancing the sustainability of living, working, and building in Chattanooga.
Director of Sustainability and Events Madison Rollings said their focus is on improving the lives in Chattanooga.
As way to celebrate Earth Day and educate the community, Rollings said they started hosting their annual events in 2019. After two years of virtual celebrations, they're finally back in person at Miller Park on Friday, April 22nd.
"There's something special about being able to be together and to celebrate in community," said Rollings.
The first part of the event will be the Eco-Field day at Miller Park. Corporate teams will compete in a series of sustainability themed challenges. The games are sponsored by local companies, like EPB.
"Instead of tug of war we have tug-o-watt, that focuses on energy, We also have a rubbish sort of game, so it's a challenge between teams. This challenge is in partnership and sponsored by NewTerra Compost. So, challenging teams to determine what is recyclable, compostable or goes to the landfill," explained Rollings.
The second half of the day, Greenspaces invites the public to join them for food, drinks, live music and an opportunity to learn how to reduce your environmental impact from sustainability vendors.
"Some of them are environmentally centered businesses like solar companies, we also have a lot of environmental non-profits like my waterways."
Rollings said sustainability and being environmentally conscious is important for the future of our city.
"Rather than something that's niche and targeted for a specific group of people it impacts, all of our lives," she said.
The Eco-Field day begins at 9 a.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Teams are still able to register on their website, Greenspaceschattanooga.org.
The free and public Earth Day celebration will begin at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.