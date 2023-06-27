You can experience various cultures at the first-ever CultureFest in Rossville, hosted by the BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority.
On Friday, July 7th, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., hundreds of visitors are expected to gather to enjoy the open-air market with local produce, food, entertainment, artwork, and other local businesses.
This is part of The BLVD Project’s mission to improve the quality of life in Rossville and allow local children to explore and enjoy the different cultures of the area.
CultureFest will feature entertainment, food from various cultures, and activities for the whole family.
You can find more information on their event page here.