You can experience variety of cultures this July at the first ever CultureFest in Rossville, hosted by the BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority.
On Friday, July 7th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., hundreds of visitors are expected to gather to enjoy the open-air market with local produce, foods, entertainment, artwork, and other local businesses.
This is part of The BLVD Project’s mission to improve the quality of life in Rossville and give local children an opportunity to explore and enjoy the different cultures of the area.
CultureFest will feature entertainment, food from a variety of cultures, and activities for the whole family.
You can find more information on their event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2860150047452377.