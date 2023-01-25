CARTA is commemorating its 50th anniversary this week with the theme, Focused on our Community. To show appreciation to its customers, CARTA is offering free rides on all bus services on Thursday, January 26th. The celebration will conclude with an awards and recognition dinner on January 29th.
CARTA was formed in 1973 from Southern Coach Lines, which provided transit services in the Chattanooga area. Since then, CARTA has expanded its services to include a paratransit service (CARTA Care-a-van), a free all-electric shuttle system that serves Downtown Chattanooga, the North Shore, and Historic St. Elmo communities, a parking system with three parking garages served by electric shuttle buses, and the operation of downtown parking meters and lots.
CARTA also owns and operates the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway - the steepest passenger railway in the nation - which is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the country. Additionally, CARTA has expanded its electric vehicle fleet with electric transit buses and continues to innovate with technology enhancements for customers.
For more information about CARTA's routes, schedules and services, call (423) 629-1473 or visit www.gocarta.org.