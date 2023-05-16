Chattanooga Zoo is bringing back its popular event, Spirits in the Wild fundraiser.
Enjoy tasting a variety of wines, beers, and spirits from around the world while sampling delicious food from some of Chattanooga's top local restaurants. Plus, you'll get to see live entertainment, animal art, and feed the Giraffes.
All proceeds from this event will support the Chattanooga Zoo and its animals.
This special 21+ event will take place on May 20th from 6-9pm and tickets will be limited. Members and non-members must reserve their tickets online only at https://www.chattzoo.org/events/spiritsinthewild.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to support the Chattanooga Zoo and the animals while having a great night out.