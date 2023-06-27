The CDC has issued a Health Advisory regarding locally acquired malaria cases in Florida and Texas to share information and notify clinicians, public health authorities, and the public about—
- Identification of locally acquired malaria cases (P. vivax) in two U.S. states (Florida [4] and Texas [1]) within the last 2 months,
- Concern for a potential rise in imported malaria cases associated with increased international travel in Summer 2023, and
- Need to plan for rapid access to IV artesunate, the first-line treatment for severe malaria in the United States.
The CDC says there is no evidence to suggest the cases in the two states (Florida and Texas) are related.
Four cases within close geographic proximity in Florida have been identified, and active surveillance for additional cases is ongoing.
In Texas, one case has been identified, and surveillance for additional cases and mosquito surveillance and control are ongoing.
All patients are said to have received treatment and are improving.
Locally acquired mosquito-borne malaria has not occurred in the United States since 2003, when eight cases of locally acquired P. vivax malaria were identified in Palm Beach County, FL (1).
Despite these cases, the risk of locally acquired malaria remains extremely low in the United States.
Malaria is a medical emergency and should be treated accordingly.
Patients suspected of having malaria should be urgently evaluated in a facility that is able to provide rapid diagnosis and treatment, within 24 hours of presentation.
If not treated promptly, malaria may progress to severe disease, a life-threatening stage in which mental status changes, seizures, renal failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and coma may occur.
Additional information on diagnosing and treating malaria, including details of treating the dormant liver stages, is available on the CDC website.
Recommendations for the Public
- Take steps to prevent mosquito bites and control mosquitos at home to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illness.
- Before you travel, learn about the health risks and precautions for malaria and other diseases for your destination.
- If you are traveling internationally to an area where malaria occurs, talk to your healthcare provider about medicines to prevent you from getting malaria.
- If you have traveled to an area where malaria occurs and develop fever, chills, headache, body aches, and fatigue, seek medical care and tell your healthcare provider that you have traveled.