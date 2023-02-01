CDC: Eyedrops sold at Walmart, other stores linked to infections

The CDC is investigating a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops possibly linked to bacterial infections.
Those infections have led to one death and left at least three people with permanent vision loss.
The CDC says a majority of those affected reported using "Ezricare preservative-free artificial tears" before becoming ill with Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, a type of bacterium resistant to most antibiotics.
The agency has identified at least 50 cases in 11 states.
While the infections have not been definitively traced to the Ezricare eye drops, the CDC as well as Ezricare itself are recommending consumers discontinue the use of this product immediately until the investigation is complete.
As of last Tuesday (Jan. 24th) the company said the product had not been recalled and there have been no consumer complaints or adverse events reported.