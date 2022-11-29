A Chattooga County man who works as a Cave Spring police officer has been arrested on drug charges.
According to the GBI, Officer Marvin James Armstrong from Summerville participated in multiple drug transactions in Rome, Georgia and surrounding areas with Terry Lee Wheeler from Floyd County.
Thirty-five-year-old Armstrong faces charges of conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
Wheeler, age 52, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
The joint investigation included the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force, Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative (HIDTA), Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit.
Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.