Local 3 News is getting a new look at the events leading up to the fight that happened in October outside of The Boneyard, a bar on Station Street.
Brian Joyce, who owns The Blue Light across the street from the bar, posted the video on Facebook. Local 3 News has never showed the incident from this angle before.
In the video, bouncers at The Blue Light can be seen denying Young entry to the bar, according to Joyce's post. Joyce said Young got aggressive and can be seen lunging and spitting at the security guards. Just a few minutes later, Young 'fistbumps' the bouncers and leaves without incident.
"The video speaks for itself," said Robin Flores, who is representing Young in a $1.5 million lawsuit and denies Young spit at bouncers. "It may be more of a situation where there is a there's an old saying 'say it don't spray it.'"
But just seven minutes later, at the top of the same camera angle, the fight can be seen taking place. Young is pushed to the ground by bouncers at The Boneyard before being knocked unconscious and left in the street for up to six minutes. The bouncers were later identified as Mitchell Norman and Clarence Wiley.
Joyce said he was proud by the way his bouncers handled Young before he went to The Boneyard.
"This, my friends, is the difference between an ORDERLY bar like The Blue Light that does business by the books and according to the law, and a DISORDERLY bar that doesn't know what it's doing," Joyce wrote in a Facebook post that included the new surveillance camera video. "The videos don't lie. Same guy, two different outcomes."
The Boneyard, security guards, and the security company are being sued for $1.5 million in relation to the fight. The defendants denied that the bouncers acted negligently and claim Young attacked security guards when they wouldn't let him into the bar.
"I cannot comment on this disappointing post," said Al Henry, who is representing the bar in the lawsuit, of Joyce's Facebook post. Henry denied our request for an interview.
Young can be seen on surveillance camera entering the bar just minutes before the fight broke out. In his lawsuit, Young said his bank records show he made a purchase of $24.08 at the bar.
"I'm going by the video, that's what our complaint tracks," Flores said. "And that's what we're standing by."
A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department told Local 3 News it is standing by its original statement that Young was the primary aggressor in the incident.
The security guards are charged with reckless endangerment for leaving Young in the street for up to six minutes while he bled from his mouth and head.
"We're just glad they did bring charges," said Flores. "That's what should have happened initially."
Norman and Wiley are due in court in February.
