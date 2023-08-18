The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who was caught on camera pulling a gun on a semi driver during a road rage incident.
It happened on Thursday around 11:45am on I-75 North just before Exit 20.
The sheriff’s office says the driver of a silver Dodge RAM pickup truck forced a collision with a semi after swerving in front of the tractor-trailer and slamming on his brakes.
The sheriff’s office says the driver of the RAM stopped in the left lane of I-75 where he got out the truck and pointed a gun at the driver of the semi.
Another semi driver saw the incident unfolding and when he stopped to help, he was also confronted by the suspect who pointed the gun at him.
The suspect ultimately got back in his truck and left the scene.
No one was injured.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to call (423) 728-7338 or click here to use the Contact-Us form on the BCSO's website.
