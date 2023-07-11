Catoosa library waiving fines for food donations

The Catoosa County Library is offering its patrons the chance to waive late/missing library book fines for donations to the Northwest Georgia branch of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank through the end of July.
The library’s Food for Fines program allows those with overdue/missing books and fees to donate unopened non-perishable food items to the food bank in exchange for their fines being waived.
Donations for the Food for Fines program will be accepted at the Catoosa County Library until July 31.
The donated food will go directly to help those in need in our community.