Catoosa County Superior Court Judge Van Pelt submits resignation earlier this week

Catoosa County Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt submitted his Letter of Resignation to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this week.
After 26-years on the bench, Judge Van Pelt says he intends to re-enter private law practice, and would like to be more active on the state level.
Before his judicial appointment to the Superior Court, he served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, as well as, District Attorney.
Van Pelt says he wants to thank all of those who have made his career possible.