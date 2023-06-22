The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scam calls by someone pretending to be a deputy.
A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office says a male is calling residents, pretending to be a court services deputy with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The scammer leaves a voicemail telling the resident that court paperwork involving them needs attention and instructs the resident to return his call by calling a number he provides in the message.
The sheriff’s office says if you receive this call or one like it, it is a scam and you should hang up.
To verify the information, do not call the phone number provided by the caller and instead lookup the phone number for the government office in question.
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you by phone to settle a warrant or collect fines.
You can report this scam by calling the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706) 935-2424 or 911.