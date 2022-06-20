The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Kentucky woman.
Crystal Gail Sanders was last seen in Ringgold, Georgia near the Hampton Inn Saturday.
Sanders was reported as missing from Monticello, KY.
The 25-year-old woman is described as 5'-7" tall, weighing about 150 lbs.
She has brown hair and green eyes
If you have information on Summers' whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Todd Pitts with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706) 935-2424.
If seen, please contact your local 911 Center.