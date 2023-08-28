The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a stolen pickup truck.
According to a Facebook post on the CCSO’s page, a 1982 Chevy C10 pickup truck was stolen from Boynton Drive.
At the time of the theft, the truck had tag on the rear that read GA RRK3186.
The truck is blue with a tan hood, chrome bedrails and broken windshield.
If you have any information about this case, please call Detective Zach Roden with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424. If you see the vehicle, please contact your local 911 Center.
