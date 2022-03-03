Catoosa County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying stolen vehicle suspect

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance identifying and locating a female suspect and a vehicle on Thursday.
CCSO says just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21st, occupants in a silver Dodge Durango entered and damaged several vehicles at a business on Battlefield Parkway in Catoosa County.
The female was later captured on surveillance video trying to cash a check that was stolen from one of the vehicles.
The tag on the pictured vehicle was stolen and placed on the suspects vehicle to help conceal her identity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Clay Thompson with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424.