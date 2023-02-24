The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with identifying a theft suspect.
A Facebook post on the CCSO’s page says the man is a suspect in several cases of catalytic converter thefts in the Lakeview Drive area.
The suspect was caught on camera during at least one of the incidents on February 18.
The man has been seen several times on a blue bicycle and wearing a camouflage jacket.
If you know his name or have any information about this case, please call Detective LeeAnn Moody at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.