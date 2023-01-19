featured
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office searches for theft suspect
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help with identifying a female theft suspect.
Deputies say on January 6th, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the female pictured used a forged check to purchase multiple gift cards at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1155 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Jordan with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Injured passengers identified in car crash that killed UGA football player and staffer
-
UPDATE: Escaped McKamey Animal Center dog finds forever home while on the run
-
Chattanooga man wanting Rossville dealership owner to do "what's right"
-
UPDATE: Woman turns herself in following hit-and-run involving 16-year-old
-
Winter wonderland wedding for Tennessee couple
-
LaFayette High School teacher charged with simple battery following on-campus incident with paraprofessional
-
Officials: Tennessee inmate on death row dies in prison
-
Park rangers ask for extra assistance at Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park on MLK Day