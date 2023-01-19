Catoosa County Sheriff's Office searches for theft suspect
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help with identifying a female theft suspect. 
 
Deputies say on January 6th, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the female pictured used a forged check to purchase multiple gift cards at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1155 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Jordan with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.

