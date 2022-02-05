Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that has claimed the life of a man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Catoosa County 911 received a call about 4:30 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area of T. J. Arnold Circle and Three Notch Road.
Responding deputies located a white car with bullet holes in it on Three Notch Road just north of Battlefield Parkway.
A man inside the vehicle had apparently died from gunshot wounds.
Detectives have learned that there was a gathering of people at 31 T.J. Arnold Circle prior to the gunfire.
As the investigation continues, Sheriff Gary Sisk asks that anyone with information about these incidents contact Detective Brittany Gilleland at (706) 935-2424.
The name of the victim is not being released until family are notified, and no further information is available at this time.