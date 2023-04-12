In a public service announcement, the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office reminds the public to keep their vehicles locked and not leave their keys, key fobs, or anything of value in their cars.
Each week, multiple vehicles are entered and stolen in the Tennessee Valley, with a majority of the vehicles having been left unlocked.
The Sheriff's Office shared a video in a Facebook post where you can see offenders working in groups and walking through neighborhoods checking for unlocked vehicles.
As seen in the video, they say suspects will pull on the door handle to see if the vehicle was left unlocked.
Items typically stolen include guns, purses, and other valuables from the unlocked, but if they find an unlocked vehicle with the keys/key fob left inside, they will steal the vehicle and use it to commit other crimes.