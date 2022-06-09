One of the ripple effects from the pandemic has been students missing time in the classroom. Now, Catoosa County Schools is pushing to make up some of that time.
While the summer is meant for fun and enjoying time with friends and family, Superintendent Chance Nix is pushing to add a little learning into the mix as well.
Through federal funds, Catoosa County Schools is offering summer programs for students at each of their schools.
Superintendent Chance Nix said the programs are focused on recapturing some of the lost learning from the pandemic.
“At the elementary schools were basically working on some of those basic literacy and numeracy skills. At the high school level we are doing some credit recovery because high school is so different than elementary school. At the high school level you are trying to get those credits in order so you can graduate,” Nix said.
Students in middle school will focus on a mixture of elementary and high school work.
For those who are not attending any summer programs, Nix encourages parents to take time aside to work with their kids.
“Sit down with that book and read a story with their kids. It makes a tremendous difference, every little bit helps. The biggest difference maker is in a child's education is parental support, period,” Nix said.
A weekly library trip could help as well.
Not only did the pandemic affect students learning, Nix believes social distancing created social disorder.
Going into the 22-23 school year, Catoosa County Schools will be focusing on connecting with one another like how things were pre pandemic.
“You have to have it, it is essential. It's one of the reason why I think student faired so poorly doing the pandemic. The books are there the computers are there. It is the people, it is the human connection it is the connection with their friends and connection with their teachers and it is almost impossible to get that unless you are in the same room as somebody,” Nix said.