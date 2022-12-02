Catoosa County requests public's help identifying theft suspect

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help with identifying possible suspects in a theft investigation. 

On November 30th, the pictured males used stolen credit card information to make fuel purchases at the Food City Gas-n-Go located at 150 Highway 41 in Catoosa County.
 
It appears the one of the suspect’s vehicles (pictured gray pickup) has a large diesel fuel transfer tank in the bed of the truck.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective LeeAnn Moody with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.