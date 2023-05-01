The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying the pictured vehicle.
Police say the vehicle was involved in the exploitation of an elderly person on Roswell Road in which the victim was scammed out of a large amount of money.
The victim stated the driver of the vehicle was a Hispanic male and witnesses stated they believe the tag on the vehicle appeared to be an Alabama license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Josh Moore with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.