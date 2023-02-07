An 11-year-old boy was arrested in Catoosa County after school officials and law enforcement say he gave some of his friends edibles while on campus last week.
The incident happened on February 1, at Lakeview Middle School.
According to a press release from Catoosa County Public Schools, the student brought cereal bars containing THC to school and shared them with two other students.
The release says two of the students ended up getting sick and were taken to a hospital where one of them was admitted and later released.
The release says the students were disciplined by school administrators and law enforcement was notified.
According to the incident report, a Catoosa County deputy says two of the students were given drug tests which showed they had THC in their systems.
The report says the student who brought the edibles to school told the deputy that he got them from his mother's bag and didn't know the bars were edibles.
The report says the student contradicted his story because he gave some of the bars to the two students after telling them he had edibles in his bag.
Superintendent Chance Nix issued the following statement:
“I know adults may legally purchase ‘edibles’ with Delta 8, 10, or THC. The substances are not intended for children, as is clearly stated on the packages. If you have edibles in your home, please secure it in a location that can not be accessed by children. Students who bring edibles to school will be disciplined in compliance with the CCPS Code of Conduct.”
The student was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule one controlled substance and possession of a schedule one or two controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.