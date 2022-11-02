The Council of Juvenile Court Judges of Georgia honors Catoosa County Juvenile Court Administrator Tammy M. Hardin with the 2022 Martha K. Glaze Award, in recognition of her outstanding service benefiting children’s welfare and justice.
“I am honored and humbled by this recognition from the Council and the Juvenile Court judges in Georgia,” Hardin said. “I thank Juvenile Court Judge McCracken Poston for nominating me, and those who supported me for this recognition. I love having the opportunity to support positive outcomes through Catoosa County Juvenile Court and its community partners for our future generations.”
"Tammy has always taken her job very seriously, and it has been to the benefit of Catoosa County children that she has been in this role," said Judge Poston.
Hardin accepted the award in Athens, Georgia on October 24. She has been the Administrator of the Catoosa County Juvenile Court since 1997 when she was appointed by Judge Poston.
According to the Council of Juvenile Court Judges of Georgia, their award committee voted unanimously for Hardin to receive the Martha K. Glaze Award following her nomination. Only one other court staff person has ever received this prestigious award, according to the President of the Council of Juvenile Court Judges Eric John.
The award is given in honor of Judge Martha K. Glaze, an appointed Juvenile Court Judge of Clayton County who served from 1977 to 1999.
She served on the Board of Trustees of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges as well as President of the Council of Juvenile Court Judges of Georgia.
She was a long serving Chair of the Council’s Standing Committee on Education and Certification, setting the standards for the education of the Juvenile Court judges of Georgia.