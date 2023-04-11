There could be a lawsuit filed against Catoosa County Government depending on how a proposed backyard hen ordinance vote turns out.
If the ordinance passes, it would limit up to six chickens in residential zoning districts in Catoosa County with one acre or less and up to twelve chickens with more. Chickens would also have to be kept in an enclosed coop at all times and kept in the back of the property.
Resident Christine Lawson said there is a lengthy list of requirements in the ordinance for R-1 residents.
“So, R-1 is a residential zone. It is a single-family dwelling essentially. In Catoosa County, R-1 covers a whole wide range. You can have the quarter acre lot in a neighborhood and there is actually a cattle farm on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road that has more than 250-acres that is also zoned R-1. So, that is one of the problems the county is facing too,” Lawson said.
Lawson believes commissioners are moving backwards.
“What should happen first is the zoning, it needs to be fixed first. The properties that need to be rezoned from R1 need to be rezoned first and then you can nit-pick at the chickens,” Lawson said.
Lawson fears commissioners will pass the ordinance on April 18.
She said if that happens, her group will file a lawsuit.
“There are rules that have to be followed under the county code as how you go about amending the county code. We believe they have not followed the procedures. They have not been running it through the planning commission like they're supposed to, they didn't appropriate notice their first hearing,” Lawson said.
Lawson said she would love to avoid filing the lawsuit.
She hopes commissioners will do away with the ordinance because there has only been one complaint in two years about chickens.
“What I would like to see is the commissioners actually listen to the people who are coming out to the meetings, talking to them, engage with them. If there is a problem in certain neighborhood, which I don't think it is based off of the nuisance complaints, then we can talk about that,” Lawson said.
A spokesperson for Catoosa County Government sent a statement that reads: “A small group of citizens speaking at the last Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 4 informed the Board that they intend to file a lawsuit in regards to the proposed backyard hen ordinance. Because of that pending lawsuit, the Board and county government employees will not comment on this issue. The Board of Commissioners is currently scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:00 p.m., with a regular Board meeting to follow. The Board may choose to vote on the proposed ordinance or any proposed changes during that meeting.”