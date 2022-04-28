Catoosa County fugitive arrested after SWAT standoff with U.S. Marshalls Wednesday

A fugitive from Catoosa County was arrested in Haralson County after a standoff with the SWAT team with U.S. Marshalls yesterday.
Around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the US Marshals with the assistance of the Haralson County Sheriff’s office and the Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force went to arrest a fugitive at a residence on Jacksonville Road, outside Tallapoosa, GA.
Police say the wanted subject was 49-year-old Brian Kelly Chasteen out of Ringgold, GA. He had barricaded himself inside the residence stating that he was armed.
On scene, negotiators attempted to get Chasteen to come out of the home, but he refused. The Paulding County SWAT team were requested and responded to the residence.
Brian Chasteen was wanted on Felony Escape and Failure to Appear warrants out of Catoosa County, Georgia. He was recently sentenced to 20 years for trafficking methamphetamines and the judge allowed him to be released to get his affairs in order but gave him a date to turn himself in.
Chasteen did not turn himself in at the appointed time and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Paulding County SWAT negotiators continued to try to get Chasteen to come out of the home, but he refused so it was decided to apply tear gas.
After the deployment of the tear gas, Chasteen did exit the house with a self-inflicted wound from a knife.
Aid was rendered to Chasteen, and the injury was not life threatening. Chasteen was transported to a local medical center in the custody of the US Marshals.
Sheriff Stacy Williams thanked the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Paulding County SWAT team, and the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office (Alabama) for their assistance.
“This was a good outcome,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “The scene was contained, no Law Enforcement personnel were injured, and the fugitive is now in custody. We stand committed to serve and protect our citizens in Haralson County and we feel like we accomplished that today”.