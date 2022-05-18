A Thursday night house fire would have killed a woman if it weren't for the heroic actions of a Catoosa County Fire Captain and Georgia State Patrol Officer.
Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, a call came in about a house fire in Rossville.
Catoosa County Fire Captain Jonathan Ingle says they rushed into action as soon as they heard there was someone trapped inside.
Ingle says when he arrived on the scene there was a lot of smoke showing from a single-wide trailer.
He also says there was a Catoosa County Deputy on the front porch stating he need a flashlight because he could hear someone in the house.
Before he could grab a flashlight, Ingle says Georgia State Patrol Officer Judd Whitfield was there with one in hand.
Without hesitation, Ingle entered the smoky home with Trooper Whitfield to rescue a 63-year-old woman only wearing a t-shirt and shorts.
"Honestly, I wasn't really thinking at all. I just knew there was somebody in there and we didn't know how long she could stay. We just knew she was disabled and had a hard time walking," said Ingle.
With help from dispatch, Ingle and Whitfield were able to navigate their way through the smoke-filled trailer.
"We started searching the hospital bed and then we heard a voice. We start hollering out to her, 'where are you?'"
By listening to her voice, they were able to find her trapped in a bathroom.
"We got in there and found her sitting in a chair with a wet rag over her face and we were able to stand her up. Trooper Whitfield led us out with a flashlight as I assisted her out the building," recalled Ingle.
While both of the brave men have received praise, Ingle says it really was a team effort, and the rescue also shows the department's dedication to training.
Ingle says they were just glad we were in the right spot at the right time. "Anybody at this department would've done the same thing, so I'm just lucky to be in the right spot at the right time."
The woman has been taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.