Catoosa County homeowners will likely feel the effects of inflation the next time they pay their property taxes.
Commissioners held two hearings on the proposed $36.5 million budget on Thursday and residents who are dealing with higher costs in everyday life, themselves, made their concerns heard.
The new spending plan is nearly 11-percent higher than last year’s.
Chairman Larry Black says the property tax hike is needed for many things, including public safety.
Black says wages need to be raised to hold onto firefighters, deputies, and detention officers.
A vote will be held on the budget after a third and final hearing which is set for August 19, at 6pm.
The new fiscal year starts on October 1.
