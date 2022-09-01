Catoosa County addresses school bus issues with railroad crossings

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and The Catoosa County Board of Education is requesting assistance from the citizens of Catoosa County with an urgent matter.
For the past several months, the Sheriff’s Office and representatives of the school system say they have reported a dangerous situation involving school buses at the Lovingood Road and Saunders Road train crossings.
Catoosa County officials say bus drivers are prohibited from stopping on the Railroad tracks and must stop and check for oncoming trains before crossing the tracks. Due to the close proximity of the crossings to Ooltewah Ringgold Road, there is not enough room for the buses to cross over the tracks, then stop and look for oncoming traffic.
The buses must continue on, and turn onto Ooltewah Ringgold Road, without stopping, after they have crossed the tracks.
Due to the piling of used railroad cross-ties, overgrown trees, and brush on the Railroad right of way, the bus drivers can not see oncoming traffic, while stopped at the tracks, before proceeding onto Ooltewah Ringgold Road.
Officials say this creates an extreme danger for the children, school bus drivers, and the motoring public on Ooltewah Ringgold Road.
Members of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and Catoosa County Board of Education have made numerous calls to CSX requesting the trees and brush be cut back, and the used cross-ties be removed, but the requests have gone unheeded.
The public is requested to call CSX at 1-800-232-0144 to report the problem (you must provide the corresponding crossing number for Lovingood Road “340579L” and Saunders Road “340581M”) to help us get this dangerous situation resolved.
Please help us get the message to CSX that our children are our number one concern.