Catoosa Count Library announces 2022 Trunk or Treat

The Catoosa County Library and its community partners cordially invites all little ghosts, goblins, action heroes and characters to the 2022 Library Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at The Colonnade.
The Library Trunk or Treat at The Colonnade provides children and their families with a fun and safe place to share in the excitement of Halloween and to showcase their creative costumes. It is a rain or shine event that is scheduled to be held in The Colonnade parking lot. In case of rain the Library Trunk or Treat will be moved inside The Colonnade. Entertainment includes DJ Kendall Harris with Herculean Entertainment.
The Library Trunk or Treat is a spooktacular opportunity for Catoosa County businesses and organizations to be candy trunks.
“We have space available at The Colonnade for community partners to be in costume and set up tables with Halloween decorations and candy,” said Catoosa County Library Assistant Jennifer Kring. “It’s a great way to support and connect with our community and families.”
The Library Trunk or Treat began in 2020 as an outdoor, drive-through, socially distanced event that gave children and their families a fun reprieve from the confines of the COVID pandemic.
The 2021 Trunk or Treat moved inside The Colonnade due to rain and served more than 1,600 Trick or Treaters.
The Colonnade is at 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. Anyone interested in setting up their organization’s candy trunk can contact Sarah Holmes, Library Director, at (706) 965-3600 or online at info@catoosacountylibrary.org.