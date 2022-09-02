Bus drivers in Catoosa County say children are in danger because of hazards caused by CSX railway. Drivers say stacks of rail ties and overgrown vegetation are causing blind intersections.
Superintendent of Catoosa Public Schools Chance Nix and Sheriff Gary Sisk say they have been pleading with CSX to clean up the problem for weeks.
Bus drivers say they can't see down the road making it unsafe for students riding the bus.
Since August 25th, their buses have stopped driving across the intersection. Instead they now drop students off at a nearby church, and Superintendent Nix says that is not a solution.
Hundreds of parents and community members joined the fight commenting on the Sheriff's post on Facebook. One parent said, "This is unacceptable for our children's safety.. everyone flood their lines."
"Just communicate with us, be a good neighbor, that's all we're asking, send us an email, give us a time table… it's radio silence," said Superintendent Nix.
CSX hasn't returned our calls for comment. Sheriff Sisk says if they don't hear anything back soon they will be asking their congressman for help.
If you are interested in helping the county, you can contact CSX at 1-800-232-0144.