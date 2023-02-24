Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying catalytic converter theft suspect

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's help with identifying the man caught on camera.
On February 18th, the man was captured by surveillance cameras where several catalytic converters were stolen in the area of Lakeview Drive in Catoosa County.
The suspect has been seen several times in the area riding a blue bicycle and wearing the pictured camouflage jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective LeeAnn Moody with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.