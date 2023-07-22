A Ringgold neighborhood was rocked by gunfire in a domestic dispute on Friday.
At the end of a nearly four-hour standoff, two people are confirmed dead and a deputy was injured.
“Around 5:40 p.m. this evening, the Sheriff’s Office received a call to 98 Summit Drive,” says Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. “It was some sort of domestic, man with a gun. Shots had been fired. Deputies arrived on the scene to find one male laying in the roadway, that appeared to be deceased.”
HAPPENING NOW: We are at an active situation near Summit Drive in Graysville. Sheriff Sisk confirmed a Deputy is injured. One suspect is deceased. Police are working to detain a second suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. Stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/8ecNyTMwJK— Abigail Martin (@AbigailLocal3) July 21, 2023
Sheriff Sisk explained the suspect had barricaded himself in the home and began to fire at the deputies immediately upon their arrival.
He says other family members were on the porch and in the house during this time, and had to take cover. He reported that the suspect’s daughter and children were able to get out with help, but the wife remained in the home with the suspect.
Sheriff Sisk shared that deputies prioritized getting the remaining members at the home to safety, but had difficulties because the suspect continued to fire each time law enforcement approached.
He says that is when they called the Georgia State Patrol SWAT for an armored vehicle.
“I did have one officer that got grazed by a bullet,” says the Sheriff. “We thought he had gotten shot more seriously, but upon closer inspection, it was just a graze.”
Sisk says the SWAT team tried to negotiate with the suspect, but he would not talk.
“We did initiate some gas into the home, and eventually we found the subject,” he says. “He’s a 72-year-old male. He was deceased in the home. It appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Sisk says the suspect has a criminal history. In 2017, they responded to a similar situation with the subject.
“He did the same thing. He had a gun, but luckily, we wound up being able to talk him out of the house and get him to surrender,” recalls Sisk.
A very different outcome this time, with the suspect and a family member dead.
Just after 9 p.m., the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department reopened roads in the area and confirmed there was no longer an active threat to the area.
Sheriff Sisk says a motive is unclear at the time and says the GBI will handle the investigation.