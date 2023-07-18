Catoosa Co. is looking for man accused of forging checks

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of forging a check for $4,500 after receiving a $10 donation at the Food City in Fort Oglethorpe.
The incident took place earlier this month, June 5, when the suspect was asking for donations at for his college fund from an organization called HBCU (historically black university or college), and accepted a $10 donation from the victim.
The check was then cashed via mobile app, and alleged to have been forged for $4,500 and written out to another name.
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Josh Moore at (706)935-2424.