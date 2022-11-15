Deputies from the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say stole a wallet that was dropped in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station.
Surveillance photos show the man and his vehicle at the Citgo at 4538 Cloud Springs Road in Catoosa County.
The Sheriff's Office says the man removed the victim’s driver’s license and $400 dollars in cash, and then placed the wallet on a shelf inside the store.
If you have any information, you're asked to call CCSO Detective LeeAnn Moody at 706-935-2424.