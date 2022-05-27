The men and women who represent two area law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s support during an annual competition.
On Friday, June 3, the Catoosa and Walker County Sheriff’s Offices will compete in the 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
The event, which first took place in 2017, is open to the public and employees from both of the Northwest Georgia law enforcement offices.
“We started Battle of the Badges as a friendly competition in order to bring awareness to the need for blood donations,” said Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. “A number of medical procedures can’t happen without an adequate blood supply. I urge everyone to consider giving blood. It’s quick and painless.”
The sheriff’s office that collects the most blood will be declared the winner and awarded a plaque from Blood Assurance.
“This competition is fun for me and Sheriff Sisk and in the end, we know it will save lives,” said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. “My most vivid memory of Blood Assurance was in 2009 when I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer. A blood drive was organized for me at my church. On a bitter cold evening, donors stood in line to give blood. Since then, I have tried to be a voice for Blood Assurance.”
The blood drives will take place at both sheriff’s office locations from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Catoosa County Sherriff’s Office
5842 Hwy. 41, Ringgold, GA 30736
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
105 S. Duke St., La Fayette, GA 30728
If donors are interested in scheduling an appointment to benefit the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, they may visit: bloodassurance.org/catoosa