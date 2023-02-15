Crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation will close the Cassville White Road Bridge near Cartersville this weekend, from Friday, February 17 at 7:30pm and will reopen the road Monday, February 20 at 5:30am.
The closure will allow crews to continue working on the construction of two roundabouts at the interchanges at I-75.
Drivers will still be able to enter and exit the interstate, but not cross over the bridge during the closure times.
GDOT will have detours marked, but offer this route for drivers:
- Traffic on the west side of the bridge on Cassville Road can turn south on to I-75.
- To go north or reach the other side of the bridge traffic will need to take the interstate down to exit 293/Highway 411 and then north on I-75.
- Traffic on the east side of the bridge can turn north on I-75.
- To go south traffic will need take Cassville White Road east to Highway 411 then follow it south to the I-75 interchange at exit 293/Highway 411.
Drivers should expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.